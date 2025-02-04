Spire Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,686,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,886,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248,297 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,037,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,550 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794,485 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,657,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,248,000 after purchasing an additional 417,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,487,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,186,000 after purchasing an additional 518,083 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BND stock opened at $72.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $75.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.37.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.