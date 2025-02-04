Spire Wealth Management Has $1.33 Million Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 807.4% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 15,559 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,571,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2,010.2% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 34,454 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OEF stock opened at $292.23 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $233.41 and a 12 month high of $299.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $292.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.74. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

