Spire Wealth Management Has $1.46 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,251,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IWP opened at $134.21 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $101.12 and a 1-year high of $138.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.23 and a 200-day moving average of $122.20.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

