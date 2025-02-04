Spire Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,884 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 601.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 282.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on D shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.58.

NYSE D opened at $56.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.12. The stock has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $61.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 93.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

