Spire Wealth Management Sells 3,383 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Waste Connections by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in Waste Connections by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Waste Connections from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Connections from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Waste Connections from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded Waste Connections to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.06.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $187.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $194.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.94 and its 200 day moving average is $180.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

