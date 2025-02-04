Spire Wealth Management Sells 523 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $767,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

DSI opened at $111.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $93.88 and a 12 month high of $115.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.13.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.