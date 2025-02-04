Spire Wealth Management Sells 6,817 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,817 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 577,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after acquiring an additional 166,466 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 766.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 66,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,004 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.92.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.0674 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

