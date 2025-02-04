Spire Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 62,301.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,237,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,344 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,063,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $606,098,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 768,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,762,000 after acquiring an additional 19,030 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $584.08 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $495.53 and a 1 year high of $624.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $589.96 and its 200 day moving average is $573.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.