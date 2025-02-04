SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 63 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 62.80 ($0.78), with a volume of 209982 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61 ($0.76).

SRT Marine Systems Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a market cap of £139.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1,570.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 45.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 37.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.12.

SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported GBX (5.40) (($0.07)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SRT Marine Systems had a negative return on equity of 58.19% and a negative net margin of 38.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SRT Marine Systems plc will post 5.060241 EPS for the current year.

About SRT Marine Systems

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, products, and systems. The company offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that enhance port and waterway traffic control and navigation safety; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking System, a vessel identification and tracking system solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime domain surveillance system; VMS-Fisheries, a system for monitoring, managing, and controlling fishing vessels; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring, managing, and controlling system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

