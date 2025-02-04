State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stake Lessened by Robbins Farley

Robbins Farley decreased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Robbins Farley’s holdings in State Street were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 30.4% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,811,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $514,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,560 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 15.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,112,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,796,000 after purchasing an additional 833,679 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 818.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 518,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,889,000 after buying an additional 462,201 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in State Street by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 888,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,574,000 after buying an additional 442,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,366,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,116,000 after acquiring an additional 408,792 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on State Street from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on State Street from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.73.

State Street Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE STT opened at $98.10 on Tuesday. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $103.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.29. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.14%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In related news, EVP Kathryn M. Horgan sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $1,224,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,878,784.74. This trade represents a 10.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.