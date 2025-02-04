Stephen Paul West Buys 400,000 Shares of Roquefort Therapeutics plc (LON:ROQ) Stock

Roquefort Therapeutics plc (LON:ROQ – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Paul West purchased 400,000 shares of Roquefort Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($14,929.09).

Roquefort Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ROQ stock traded down GBX 0.61 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2.74 ($0.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,248,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,164. The company has a market cap of £3.54 million, a PE ratio of -274.00 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.01. Roquefort Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 9.50 ($0.12).

Roquefort Therapeutics Company Profile

Roquefort Therapeutics is a LSE Main Market listed biotech company developing first in class drugs in the high value and high growth oncology segment prior to partnering or selling to big pharma. Since listing in March 2021, Roquefort Therapeutics has successfully acquired Lyramid Pty Limited, a leader in the development of medicines for a new therapeutic target, Midkine (a human growth factor associated with cancer progression), and most recently acquired Oncogeni Ltd, founded by Nobel Laureate Professor Sir Martin Evans, which has developed two families of innovative cell and RNA oncology medicines.

