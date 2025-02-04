Stephen Paul West Buys 400,000 Shares of Roquefort Therapeutics plc (LON:ROQ) Stock

Roquefort Therapeutics plc (LON:ROQ – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Paul West purchased 400,000 shares of Roquefort Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($14,929.09).
Roquefort Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of ROQ stock traded down GBX 0.61 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2.74 ($0.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,248,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,164. The company has a market cap of £3.54 million, a PE ratio of -274.00 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.01. Roquefort Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 9.50 ($0.12).
Roquefort Therapeutics Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Roquefort Therapeutics
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Goldman Sachs vs. Morgan Stanley—Which Stock Has More Upside?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 Reasons Bulls Will Win on Super Micro Computer Stock
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- High-Yield Dividend King PepsiCo Offers Value Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Roquefort Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roquefort Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.