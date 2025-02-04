Stephens Consulting LLC Decreases Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Stephens Consulting LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 67.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,766,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,733,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,539,000 after purchasing an additional 67,795 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Holistic Planning LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $502,499.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 897,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,590,294.56. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 55,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on KMI. Mizuho lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.76.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.29%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

