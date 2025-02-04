Stephens Consulting LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 15,012.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,318 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $119,220,000. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 35,177.0% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 977,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,780,000 after purchasing an additional 975,107 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,240,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,407,000 after purchasing an additional 888,764 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 471.5% in the third quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 915,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,591,000 after purchasing an additional 755,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,217.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 456,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,182,000 after purchasing an additional 449,336 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.35. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $73.91 and a 12-month high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

