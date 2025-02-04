Stephens Consulting LLC Has $101,000 Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Stephens Consulting LLC decreased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000.

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.84 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $51.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.80.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

