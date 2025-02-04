Stephens Consulting LLC Has $6.06 Million Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,537 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 1.5% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $6,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 98,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 45.8% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 379,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,812,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $63.28 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.31 and a 52-week high of $65.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.09. The company has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

