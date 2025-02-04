Stephens Consulting LLC Has $682,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Sachetta LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.75. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.72 and a 52 week high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.2474 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.