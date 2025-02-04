Stephens Consulting LLC Has $682,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Sachetta LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.75. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.72 and a 52 week high of $79.02.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
