Stephens Consulting LLC Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 593.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $397.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.29. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $411.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.93 billion, a PE ratio of 779.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,718,009.14. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total transaction of $1,613,937.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 816,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,745,630.40. This represents a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,351 shares of company stock worth $38,935,113. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.00.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

