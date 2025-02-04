Stephens Consulting LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Stephens Consulting LLC lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. FMR LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 40.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,168,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721,094 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,241,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,932,000 after buying an additional 3,363,454 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,943,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,636 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 14,611.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 13,666.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 999,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,367,000 after purchasing an additional 992,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Citigroup raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.50 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.35.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.1 %

PM opened at $130.34 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.82 and a 52 week high of $134.15. The stock has a market cap of $202.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.23 and a 200-day moving average of $123.08.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

