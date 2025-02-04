StepStone Group (STEP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $210.53 million for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $271.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect StepStone Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

StepStone Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP opened at $63.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.20. StepStone Group has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $70.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on StepStone Group from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on StepStone Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $64.00 to $70.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, StepStone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.79.

Insider Transactions at StepStone Group

In other news, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 22,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $1,397,034.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,986,165.16. This represents a 12.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael I. Mccabe sold 4,000 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $257,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 686,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,108,653. This trade represents a 0.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,820 shares of company stock worth $1,908,856. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

