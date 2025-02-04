Steven Vontur Sells 9,266 Shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) Stock

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) insider Steven Vontur sold 9,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $208,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,760. The trade was a 8.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Steven Vontur also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 26th, Steven Vontur sold 946 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $17,028.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Steven Vontur sold 946 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $12,298.00.

Intuitive Machines Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:LUNR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.58. The company had a trading volume of 11,063,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,505,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.55. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $24.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LUNR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Machines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

