Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV)

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 35,843 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 70% compared to the typical daily volume of 21,108 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marion Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.5% during the third quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 18,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 103.3% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 53,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 27,256 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.0% during the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period.

Shares of XLV stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,315,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,162,727. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.01. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund has a one year low of $135.95 and a one year high of $159.64. The company has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

