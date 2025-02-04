Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 1,195 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 4.5% in the third quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. MWA Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 67,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $79.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.73. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $82.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $150.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Citigroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.93.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

