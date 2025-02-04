Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Grows Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,275 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 21.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in ANSYS by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in ANSYS by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 7.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $346.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.11. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.82 and a 52 week high of $363.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $344.55 and a 200 day moving average of $329.83.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.67.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total transaction of $67,324.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,606.60. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

