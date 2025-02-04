Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.20 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,025.3% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 127.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $54.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.78.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

