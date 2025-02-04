Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 20,083 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,895 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 20,083 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,617,088 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $393,323,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227,458 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Intel by 28.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,469,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,371,692,000 after acquiring an additional 12,865,308 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 27.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,013,936 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $967,426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422,136 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 224.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 10,413,544 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $244,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,958,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,644,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $46.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average is $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42, a PEG ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,708. This represents a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

