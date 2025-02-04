Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,575 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in PayPal by 728.5% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 4,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in PayPal by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PYPL stock opened at $89.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.77 and a twelve month high of $93.66.
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.
