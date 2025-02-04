Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 30 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of KLA by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in KLA by 294.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in KLA by 8.5% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on KLAC. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KLA from $703.00 to $748.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KLA from $795.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $831.68.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLA stock opened at $740.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $675.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $716.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.63. KLA Co. has a one year low of $595.86 and a one year high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 30.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.60%.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.