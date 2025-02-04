Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 30 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of KLA by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in KLA by 294.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in KLA by 8.5% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently commented on KLAC. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KLA from $703.00 to $748.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KLA from $795.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $831.68.
KLA Stock Performance
Shares of KLA stock opened at $740.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $675.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $716.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.63. KLA Co. has a one year low of $595.86 and a one year high of $896.32.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 30.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
KLA Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.60%.
KLA Company Profile
KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.
