Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 32,908 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 72.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,908 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,512,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 451.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 18,778 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 96,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 16,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VYM opened at $131.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $111.31 and a 1-year high of $135.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.07.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.