Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SUI. Bank of America lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sun Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.55.

Sun Communities Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $126.63 on Tuesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.98 and a 1 year high of $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.63.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.20). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $939.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 202.15%.

Sun Communities Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Stories

