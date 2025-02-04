Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 4.25%.
Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance
Shares of SNCY opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $879.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.46. Sun Country Airlines has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO David M. Davis sold 59,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $1,012,582.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,033. This represents a 64.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Gyurci sold 27,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $469,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,618 shares in the company, valued at $198,551.62. This trade represents a 70.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,932 shares of company stock worth $4,606,474 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Sun Country Airlines
Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.
