Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 4.25%.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of SNCY opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $879.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.46. Sun Country Airlines has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David M. Davis sold 59,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $1,012,582.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,033. This represents a 64.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Gyurci sold 27,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $469,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,618 shares in the company, valued at $198,551.62. This trade represents a 70.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,932 shares of company stock worth $4,606,474 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNCY has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Featured Stories

