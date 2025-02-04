Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.03 and last traded at $40.02, with a volume of 251580 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.36.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SUPN shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $175.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.35 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $4,585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 926,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,971,988.96. This represents a 11.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $27,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,103.38. The trade was a 6.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,913 shares of company stock valued at $5,687,914. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 395.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,332 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 128,743 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,554 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,070,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 808 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $672,000.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

