Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (SVNLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Trading Down 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:SVNLY opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $6.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, Finland, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services, as well as foreign exchange rate services.

