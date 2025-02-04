Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (SVNLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter.
Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Trading Down 1.6 %
OTCMKTS:SVNLY opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $6.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09.
About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)
