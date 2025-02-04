SYM FINANCIAL Corp Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,558,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,951,000 after purchasing an additional 797,607 shares during the period. Triune Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,067,000. Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 8,003.4% in the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 317,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,685,000 after buying an additional 313,814 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,848,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,841,000 after acquiring an additional 288,340 shares during the period. Finally, JDH Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,588,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $56.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.10. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $61.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

