Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives $98.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYNA shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp cut shares of Synaptics from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

SYNA opened at $85.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.45. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $67.83 and a 1-year high of $115.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.50.

In other Synaptics news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 411 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $33,549.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,095.85. The trade was a 1.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synaptics by 5.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 577,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,804,000 after buying an additional 31,565 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 526,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,170,000 after purchasing an additional 165,866 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,119 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 2.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 207,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 204,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,633,000 after purchasing an additional 138,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

