Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SYRS. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.73. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $7.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, Director Nancy A. Simonian sold 134,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total transaction of $36,372.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,070 shares in the company, valued at $11,088.90. The trade was a 76.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of Syros Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

