T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 76.7% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 128.3% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $238.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.75. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $248.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $234.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Andre Almeida acquired 3,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $235.72 per share, with a total value of $897,621.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,808 shares in the company, valued at $897,621.76. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nestor Cano sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.75, for a total value of $2,561,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,300. This represents a 71.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,200 shares of company stock worth $8,063,303 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

