T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp downgraded T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.26.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $238.10 on Monday. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $248.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $276.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

In other news, Director Andre Almeida acquired 3,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $235.72 per share, for a total transaction of $897,621.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,621.76. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total value of $4,754,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 378,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,891,418.52. This trade represents a 5.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,200 shares of company stock worth $8,063,303 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $653,160,000 after purchasing an additional 876,182 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 21,580.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,586,000 after acquiring an additional 248,828 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 26,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 255,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,631,000 after acquiring an additional 12,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 737.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 56,521 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,476,000 after purchasing an additional 49,775 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

