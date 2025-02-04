Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Buys 4,590 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 900.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,394.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,081,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,123,440,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005,178 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,886,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,817,113,000 after acquiring an additional 94,086 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,120,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,539,413,000 after buying an additional 64,053 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1,488.8% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,069,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,674,000 after buying an additional 2,875,843 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,652,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Down 1.1 %

LRCX stock opened at $80.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.56. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $68.87 and a one year high of $113.00. The stock has a market cap of $103.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.72.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

