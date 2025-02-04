Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Purchases 250 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in AeroVironment by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $516,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 203.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 311.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVAV shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.20.

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $172.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.17. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.41 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.61. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.54 and a fifty-two week high of $236.60.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.29). AeroVironment had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $188.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AeroVironment news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.73, for a total value of $78,697.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,273,480.56. This trade represents a 2.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

