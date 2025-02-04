Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Sells 444 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lessened its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 2.9% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth $36,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $390.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $314.93 and a 52-week high of $406.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.22.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $411.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $419.37.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total transaction of $21,131,303.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,879,954.90. This trade represents a 36.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

