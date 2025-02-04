Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Trims Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV decreased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALB. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,570,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 9,108.7% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 574,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,440,000 after acquiring an additional 568,563 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 38.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,020,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,660,000 after acquiring an additional 282,194 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 658,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,333,000 after acquiring an additional 264,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 7,667.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 163,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $155,000,000 after purchasing an additional 161,552 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $255,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,296.64. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE ALB opened at $80.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.17. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.97 and a fifty-two week high of $143.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Albemarle from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.95.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

