Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (TMIP) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on February 28th

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 24th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Taylor Maritime Investments’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Taylor Maritime Investments Stock Performance

Shares of Taylor Maritime Investments stock opened at GBX 67.47 ($0.84) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 75.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 77.34. Taylor Maritime Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 64 ($0.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 87 ($1.08).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Taylor Maritime Investments news, insider Trudi Clark purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £49,500 ($61,582.48). 24.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Taylor Maritime Investments Company Profile

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited, an investment company, engages in the acquisition, management, and operation of dry bulk ships. It also operates a fleet of Geared Handysize, Supramaxm and Ultramax vessels. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

