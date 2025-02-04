Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) Shares Down 3.2% – Time to Sell?

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.50 and last traded at $48.99. Approximately 39,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 477,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TECX. Leerink Partners raised their target price on Tectonic Therapeutic from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tectonic Therapeutic from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tectonic Therapeutic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Tectonic Therapeutic Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $726.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.62.

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.36). Equities research analysts predict that Tectonic Therapeutic will post -8.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tectonic Therapeutic

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the 4th quarter worth $468,000. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Tectonic Therapeutic Company Profile

