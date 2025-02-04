Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 484 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flavin Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $852,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 402.3% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 19,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 15,368 shares in the last quarter. GEN Financial Management INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $652,000. Finally, Fourpath Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Truist Financial cut their price target on Amgen from $333.00 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amgen from $344.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.00.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $288.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.11. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $155.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.24%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

