Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupree Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 522,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,021,000 after acquiring an additional 16,177 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 80,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $69.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $70.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.90.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

