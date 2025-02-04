Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Stock Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,438,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,913 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,099,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,957,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,881,000 after buying an additional 586,545 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,431,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,895,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,520,000 after purchasing an additional 517,412 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CGGR opened at $39.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.68.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

