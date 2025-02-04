Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,940,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,325,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275,787 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 420.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,241,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,443,000 after buying an additional 3,425,789 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 695.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,554,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,971,000 after buying an additional 3,107,672 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,074,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $986,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,030,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,157,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.8 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $60.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10. The company has a market capitalization of $121.76 billion, a PE ratio of -16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -69.08%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

