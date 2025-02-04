Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 2.2% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 21.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 314.3% in the third quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.9% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 22,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.8% during the third quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,625,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $518.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $519.55 and its 200 day moving average is $494.20. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $539.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

