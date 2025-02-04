Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 33.2% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth $912,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,184,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROK. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.16.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 2.6 %

ROK opened at $271.13 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $242.81 and a fifty-two week high of $304.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $288.35 and its 200 day moving average is $275.09.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.07. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total transaction of $82,620.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,111.83. The trade was a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $245,874.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,114.56. This represents a 42.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,857 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,037. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.