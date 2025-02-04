Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $3.75 Million Stock Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,622 shares during the period. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF comprises about 1.1% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICSH. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,293,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,385,000 after purchasing an additional 80,048 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,713,000 after buying an additional 211,071 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 1,152,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,503,000 after buying an additional 305,634 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 826,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,657,000 after buying an additional 35,246 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 468,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,786,000 after purchasing an additional 118,188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICSH opened at $50.47 on Tuesday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

